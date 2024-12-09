Projecting New York Mets' Lineup Following Blockbuster Juan Soto Signing
The New York Mets were just two wins away from winning the National League pennant in 2024, so they went out and spent big to get over the finish line in 2025.
The Mets signed superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract on Sunday, poaching him from the New York Yankees in the process. It wasn't their first free agent addition of the offseason, considering they had already brought in Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes to join their rotation, but it did mark the first major shakeup to their lineup.
Acquiring outfielder Jose Siri in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays last month was a move on the margins, while Soto's arrival marks the start of a whole new era of Mets baseball.
First baseman Pete Alonso, designated hitter J.D. Martinez, infielder Jose Iglesias and outfielders Jesse Winker and Harrison Bader remain free agents, although it remains to be seen which ones the Mets are still looking to re-sign post-Soto. So, as it stands, here is what the Mets' lineup could look like come Opening Day:
1. Francisco Lindor, SS (R)
2. Juan Soto, RF (L)
3. Mark Vientos, 1B (R)
4. Brandon Nimmo, LF (L)
5. Starling Marte, DH (R)
6. Jeff McNeil, 2B (L)
7. Jose Siri, CF (R)
8. Francisco Alvarez, C (R)
9. Brett Baty, 3B (L)
Vientos broke out at third base in 2024, but he does have some experience at first and could be viewed as the Mets' replacement for Alonso. While Alonso racked up to another 34 home runs this past season, Vientos managed to hit 27 in just 111 games. His .837 OPS and 3.1 WAR also stood above Alonso's, so letting the four-time All-Star walk could be justified.
With Vientos moving out of the hot corner, former top prospect Brett Baty would be favored to take over at third. Top prospect Luisangel Acuña, the younger brother of Ronald Acuña Jr., could also compete for the starting job, despite being a middle infielder by trade.
Baty hit .229 with a .633 OPS and 0.3 WAR across 50 games in 2024, coming off a 2023 season in which he hit .212 with a .598 OPS and -0.8 WAR in 108. Acuña, on the other hand, hit .308 with a .966 OPS and 0.5 WAR across his first 15 MLB appearances in September.
The final question mark remains in center field, where Siri is likely to compete for playing time with Tyrone Taylor. Since they are both righties, the pair couldn't exactly form a platoon, meaning whoever doesn't win the spot would be bumped into a fourth outfielder role.
The Mets might also be looking for a backup catcher to Francisco Alvarez. The 23-year-old backstop already has 37 home runs, 111 RBI and a 1.9 WAR through his first 228 career MLB games, but he won't be playing every day.
Nimmo has been a staple in New York's lineup since 2018, while McNeil and Marte are two-time All-Stars. Injuries hindered both McNeil and Marte in 2024, but the veterans are healthy heading into 2025.
Then there are Soto and Lindor, both of whom are expected to be NL MVP candidates for the foreseeable future.
The Mets shouldn't be ruled out from continuing to spend, but their lineup appears to be Opening Day-ready in December. With Soto suddenly in the mix, New York has been cemented as a contender regardless of what they do next.
