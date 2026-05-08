Rafael Devers and 5 Other MLB stars Whose Nightmare Starts Are Impossible to Ignore

For as many great performances as there have been across Major League Baseball so far this season, we've also seen plenty of stinkers.

On the bright side, guys like Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, Juan Soto of the New York Mets, and Matt Olson of the Braves, among many others, are playing like the superstars that they are. But there are plenty of stars around the league who just haven't gotten their footing yet.

The most notable is Rafael Devers of the San Francisco Giants, but he's far from the only one.

Rafael Devers — San Francisco Giants

May 6, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) hits a solo home run during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Devers inked a 10-year, $313.5 million deal that still has seven seasons left after the 2026 campaign. The three-time All-Star has been off to one of the worst starts of his career, though. He's slashing .221/.265/.329 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 37 games played for the Giants.

Jackson Merrill — San Diego Padres

May 4, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) after scoring a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Merrill has started to find his footing, but it has been a tough season for him overall so far in 2026. The Padres All-Star is slashing .230/.296/.374 with four homers, 18 RBIs, seven stolen bases, 12 walks and eight doubles in 36 games played.

MacKenzie Gore — Texas Rangers

May 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore (1) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The lefty was traded to the Rangers this past offseason in a blockbuster deal and has responded with a 5.18 ERA in eight starts so far this season across 40 innings of work. The upside is there, but this certainly isn't the start the Rangers hoped for.

Framber Valdez — Detroit Tigers

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Valdez was having a solid season, but then allowed seven earned runs — and 10 runs total — against the Boston Red Sox in three innings of work. Then, he threw at Trevor Story and got himself suspended. Right now, the big lefty has a 4.57 ERA in eight starts.

Ketel Marte — Arizona Diamondbacks

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ketel Marte was a trade candidate this past offseason, but the Diamondbacks opted against moving him. Marte has played in 35 games for the Diamondbacks so far this season and has struggled offensively. He has five homers, but is slashing .209/.262/.353. Certainly not what you'd expect to see from potentially the best overall second baseman in baseball.

Logan Gilbert — Seattle Mariners

May 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starter Logan Gilbert (36) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Gilbert has a 4.30 ERA in eight starts so far for the Mariners. He hasn't finished a season with an ERA above 3.73 since his rookie year back in 2021 when he had a 4.68 ERA.