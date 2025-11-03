Rays Cut Ties With 6 Players In Offseason Roster Shakeup
The Major League Baseball offseason is beginning in earnest, and the Tampa Bay Rays have quickly begun a roster overhaul.
Every team typically ends the season with a handful of players on the 60-day injured list. Those players needed to be added back to the 40-man roster, but those additions are often offset by the departures of free agents.
However, the Rays had almost no free agents to speak of, as pitcher Adrian Houser was the only player who finished the season on the 40-man roster to hit the open market when the World Series ended. That meant Tampa Bay had to cut ties with several depth pieces on Monday.
Rays designate 6 players for assignment
According to the official MLB transactions log, the following players were designated for assignment on Monday: outfielder Stuart Fairchild, and right-handed pitchers Garrett Acton, Alex Faedo, Caleb Boushley, Cole Wilcox, and Joey Gerber.
All six of these players are now eligible for other teams to claim on waivers.
Players who have never been DFA'd before and have less than three years of major league service time are not eligible to elect free agency, so the Rays could in theory hang onto Wilcox and Acton if they clear waivers.
Meanwhile, former All-Star lefty Shane McClanahan "returned" to the 40-man roster after his stint on the 60-day IL. He was joined by righties Hunter Bigge and Manuel Rodriguez, plus center fielder Jonny Deluca.
By definition, these departures weren't players the Rays expected to make major contributions next season. Wilcox and Acton made one appearance each at the major league level, while Gerber made two. Boushley, Faedo, and Fairchild all appeared for other teams this season, but never for the Rays after they were acquired at various points late in the season.
The Rays' 40-man roster stands at 40 at the time of publication, and three more players -- shortstop Taylor Walls, right-handed pitcher Brian Van Belle, and left-handed pitcher Nate Lavender -- remain on the 60-day IL, and must either be added back to the roster or DFA'd themselves.
