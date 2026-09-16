Rays' Junior Caminero Continues to Stake His Claim for 2026 AL MVP

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero is making a late push to win the 2026 American League MVP.

Caminero hit a walk-off solo shot for the Rays on Tuesday night. The 23-year-old was down 0-2 in the count when he drilled a 100.4 mph fastball just over the right-field wall for a game-winning home run. This also marks the righty-swinging slugger's second walk-off homer in his past four games after crushing a two-run blast on Friday to clinch Tampa Bay's playoff spot.

Caminero's latest long ball gives him 41 home runs this season, which leads the American League. He's one of just three players with more than 40 homers in the majors so far this year. And as one of the biggest contributors in the heart of Tampa Bay's lineup, the case can certainly be made for the young infielder to be the 2026 AL MVP.

Can Junior Caminero win the 2026 AL MVP over Yordan Alvarez?

Sep 13, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) doubles during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For much of the 2026 MLB season, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez has appeared to be the frontrunner for the AL MVP. But since August, the power-hitting lefty has just four home runs in 38 games, even after belting his 39th homer on Tuesday night. The 29-year-old still leads the American League with a .310 batting average and ranks second in home runs and RBIs. Meanwhile, Caminero is hitting .279 with an AL-leading 41 homers and the third-most RBIs in the American League at 96.

Beyond the individual numbers, one factor that could sway voters is the defensive impact of both players. Alvarez occasionally plays the outfield but is mostly used as a designated hitter, while Caminero mans the hot corner every game. He's not necessarily considered an elite defender at third base, but that might still be something certain voters bear in mind.

Both sluggers are undeniably valuable to their teams. But some pundits will likely also argue that Caminero is producing in the middle of the lineup for the team with the best record in the American League. On the other hand, the Astros are just one game over .500 during Alvarez's tremendous season. At the same time, Houston and Tampa Bay wouldn't be where they are in the standings without these two MVP candidates.

At the very least, Caminero appears to have closed the gap with Alvarez for the 2026 AL MVP, setting up a thrilling battle for the award over the final two weeks of the regular season.