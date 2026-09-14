Could Yankees' Cam Schlittler Actually Win the 2026 American League MVP?

For most of the 2026 MLB season, New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler has pitched like a strong candidate for this year's American League Cy Young Award. But now, the 25-year-old has seemingly entered the AL MVP discussion as well.

On Sunday, Schlittler tossed six scoreless innings against the New York Mets, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out eight. This marked the 6-foot-6 righty's 21st start of the year giving up either one or no runs, which is a Yankees record, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs. The young hurler is also now officially tied with Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski for the league's best ERA (1.95).

Arguably most impressively, though, Schlittler has posted his standout numbers in his first full season in the majors. And for any pundits who worried about how the hard-throwing righty would perform down the stretch as he approaches 200 innings this season, he has a 0.86 ERA so far this month. With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Yankees pitcher could make this year's AL MVP race a little more interesting.

Updated look at the 2026 AL MVP race

Sep 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits an RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As things stand, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez appears to be the favorite to win the 2026 AL MVP. But the 29-year-old has been slumping a bit at the plate recently, hitting .206 with just one home run in 10 games so far this month. He also only launched two homers in August, and he's now trailing Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero for the American League lead in home runs.

Regardless, Alvarez is still hitting .310 with 38 homers and 96 RBIs. But his recent production has seemingly left the door open for other hitters to pass him in key offensive stats with a late-season surge. Caminero, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., and Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso are among the players who could take some votes away from the Astros slugger with strong showings over the final weeks of the year.

In the end, Schlittler appears more likely to win the 2026 American League Cy Young Award. But if the tall flamethrower tosses a couple more gems in his last few starts, he could legitimately shake up the AL MVP race, especially if he finishes the season with the league's best ERA. Either way, the next two weeks might determine who eventually takes home the hardware this year.