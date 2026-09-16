How Latest Carlos Correa Injury News Impacts Astros, AL West Race

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada has provided a major update on injured infielder Carlos Correa.

Correa is not expected to play again this season, Espada announced on Tuesday. The 31-year-old suffered a left ankle tendon injury earlier this year and has been on the injured list since May. Despite undergoing what was expected to be season-ending ankle surgery, the three-time All-Star was recently attempting to rehab and return to the Astros' lineup as the team tries to earn a playoff spot. But now, Houston has put to rest any thoughts of the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year Award winner making a comeback in 2026.

"I give him a ton of credit," Espada said about Correa, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome. "He worked his tail off trying to get back this season." The Astros manager added that the team needs to "be smart about this" and "make sure he’s healthy for next season." But that also means Houston will have to try to clinch a postseason berth without the veteran infielder.

The AL West race could come down to the wire

Aug 27, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates after scoring on his solo home run with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering Tuesday's action, the Astros sit atop the American League West at 75-75. But Houston only leads the 74-76 Texas Rangers by one game. The Seattle Mariners are in third place in the AL West at 70-81. Seattle hasn't been mathematically eliminated from winning the division, but the AL West race will most likely come down to a battle between Houston and Texas.

The Astros just started a series against the Kansas City Royals and will finish the season by playing against the Atlanta Braves, the Mariners, and the Athletics. Meanwhile, the Rangers are facing the Boston Red Sox right now and will then take on the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Mets, and the Minnesota Twins. So, Houston and Texas will both play at least one team currently in the playoff picture (Atlanta and Boston) before the regular season ends.

How the Astros and Rangers perform down the stretch will clearly determine who wins the AL West. Based on the current American League standings, whichever team doesn't win the division will be in a tough battle for the third and final AL Wild Card spot. Houston would undoubtedly prefer to have a healthy Correa in the lineup over the last two weeks. But instead, the Astros will have to rely on players like Jose Altuve and MVP candidate Yordan Alvarez to provide a spark if they want to play October baseball.