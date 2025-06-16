Red Sox Fans Will Be So Mad at Return From Trades of Chris Sale, Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers
On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox made a shocking trade, sending face of the franchise Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants for four players, including pitcher Jordan Hicks.
It's the fourth monumental trade that the Red Sox have made since 2020, with the team trading away Devers, Mookie Betts and Chris Sale and acquiring Garrett Crochet.
The deals have Betts and Sale have been especially painful to this point, with Betts winning a World Series in 2020 and 2024 with Los Angeles, and Sale winning a Cy Young Award in Atlanta in 2024.
Making it all worse? The returns from those trades have been very poor for the Red Sox, as noted by Eric Cross of Rotoballer.
I still can't believe the Red Sox turned Mookie Betts, Chris Sale, and RafaelDevers into...
Connor Wong, Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, Vaughn Grissom, Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks, James Tibbs, and Jose Bello.
--Fitts has pitched better than his career record of 0-4 indicates, but he certainly hasn't been a lockdown rotation member for the Red Sox, shuttling back-and-forth between Boston and Triple-A while also dealing with injuries.
--Weissert has been solid in mid-leverage for the bullpen, going 2-1 with a 2.81 ERA thus far this season.
--Downs is no longer in the organization, and neither is Verdugo. Grissom is in Triple-A, and Wong has been supplanted as the team's starting catcher by Carlos Narvaez.
The Red Sox are back in action on Monday night when they travel to Seattle to take on the Mariners at 9:40 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
BANANA BALL IS DANGEROUS?: Sean Casey, who is in the Cincinnati Reds' Hall of Fame, tore his hamstring during an appearance with the Savannah Bananas this weekend. CLICK HERE:
OHTANI ON A ROLL: At the plate, Shohei Ohtani continues to do things we've never seen, making more history this past weekend. CLICK HERE:
REPEAT WINNER?: If Tarik Skubal wins the Cy Young, he'll be the first repeat winner of the award in a quarter century. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.