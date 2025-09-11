Mariners' Trade Addition Ranked Among Best 3B In Baseball
The Seattle Mariners desperately need some success this season. They've been chasing meaningful wins for years now, but they always seem to fall a few steps short of the final prize. The Mariners are typically led by a talented pitching staff, but this season, it's Cal Raleigh leading the way.
Because of that, the Mariners were very aggressive at the trade deadline. They swung a few big trades with the Arizona Diamondbacks to acquire Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor. Both additions have been huge for the Mariners' postseason push, but they'll only become more important as time goes on.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently ranked Suárez as one of the best third basemen in baseball, despite his recent struggles since being traded to the Mariners. It's important to note that Suárez has struggled to meet his standards, but he's still a very valuable bat in the Seattle lineup.
Eugenio Suárez listed as one of the top 3B in baseball
"Eugenio Suárez launched 31 home runs in 95 games at the All-Star break, and he was the hottest hitter on the planet during June when he hit .315/.354/.728 with 11 home runs," Reuter wrote. "The 34-year-old emerged as the biggest bat on the summer trade market when the D-backs fell out of the playoff picture, and he rejoined the Mariners a few days before the deadline in exchange for a package of three prospects that included Tyler Locklear. Suárez has cooled off during the second half, but he still has a 102 OPS+ with nine home runs and 22 RBI in 36 games in Seattle, where he played in 2022 and 2023."
Adding Suárez to the Mariners' lineup was a huge move to make. He's a monster slugger with the potential to leave the yard at any point in time. The Mariners needed to add a bat like his at the deadline, and although it was expensive, they did it.
Now, the Mariners need their star third baseman to heat back up as the postseason nears. Seattle needs him at his best in order to help the team push into the postseason and beyond.
