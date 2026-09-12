Red Sox-Yankees Playoff Race Setting Up for a Wild Finish

It's going to be an exciting finish in the American League, to say the least.

The Tampa Bay Rays are leading the charge in the American League and are in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed. The Rays have the best record in the American League at 87-59 and have a three-game lead over the New York Yankees. The Rays have a 7 1/2-game lead over the Boston Red Sox. With Tampa Bay sitting pretty, Boston and New York are going to be duking it out for positioning behind it from here on out and it's going to be a wild race for the top Wild Card spot, in large part because of the return of superstars.

For New York, it just got Aaron Judge back into the mix. Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is on the Injured List right now, but he should be back before the regular season comes to a close.

It's Going To Be A Fun Few Weeks

Sep 11, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger, right, celebrates with right fielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a three run home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the Boston front, it just got Roman Anthony and Trevor Story back and both have played well since returning. Beyond these two, the Red Sox should have both Willson Contreras and Ceddanne Rafaela back in the near future. Plus, there's a wild card for Boston: Garrett Crochet. The big lefty has been throwing bullpens, including on Friday, and is working his way towards returning to help Boston's playoff push out of the bullpen.

Garrett Crochet is back on the Fenway Park mound pic.twitter.com/r9t1HSx41b — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) September 11, 2026

The American League East has been a juggernaut in general. The Rays, Yankees and the Red Sox have the three best records in the American League. Because of how the playoffs are structured, unfortunately, these teams are going to have to duke it out early in the playoffs. The No. 1 and No. 2 Wild Card teams face off in a three-game series in the first round. Then, the winner moves on to face the No. 1 seed in the league.

If the season were to end today, the Rays would have the No. 1 seed and a bye. The Yankees would land the top Wild Card spot and host Boston in a three-game series in the first round. Then, the winner would move on to face Tampa Bay in the American League Division Series.

Baseball is at its best when both the Red Sox and the Yankees are good. That's the case this year. It wasn't early in the season. Boston was towards the bottom of the standings before it went through a historic turnaround and pulled itself back up in the standings.

Now, the Red Sox and Yankees are hurtling towards a playoff matchup, just like last year. But will it be at Yankee Stadium or Fenway Park? Right now, the Yankees have the advantage. But the race isn't over. The Yankees just got their biggest star back. Boston did the same with Anthony. Over the next few weeks, more and more reinforcements will join this race and try to tip the scales. The biggest shame is that both the Red Sox and the Yankees could be World Series contenders. If they finish with the top two Wild Card spots, baseball fans will only get to see these two juggernauts face off in a three-game set, rather than a full seven-game series.

It's going to be a fun few weeks, to say the least.