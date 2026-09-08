Aaron Judge Returns as Yankees Suddenly Flip AL Playoff Race

One of the biggest stars in Major League Baseball officially is back.

The New York Yankees have a much-needed day off on Monday and when they return to the field on Tuesday, they will have superstar slugger and three-time American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge back in the lineup.

New York officially announced the superstar's return on Monday night.

"Today, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Reinstated OF Aaron Judge (#99) from the 60-day injured list," the Yankees announced. "Designated RHP Chase Hampton for assignment."

Today, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Reinstated OF Aaron Judge (#99) from the 60-day injured list.

• Designated RHP Chase Hampton for assignment. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 8, 2026

No further questions, Your Honor. pic.twitter.com/9VL7uaefXW — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 8, 2026

Aaron Judge Is Back

Aug 25, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) looks out from the dug out before the game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The league's best right-handed hitter is back and that immediately shakes things up in the American League.

There are just three teams in the American League with 80 wins or more. Those are the Tampa Bay Rays (85-58), the Yankees (81-62), and the Boston Red Sox (80-65). The Yankees are four games behind the Rays for first place in the American League East and two games ahead of the Red Sox in the American League Wild Card race.

There are just under three weeks to go in the regular season. The Rays may be in first place, but the Yankees are right on their tail and there are still four games left to be played between New York and Tampa Bay. The Yankees and Rays will face off in a four-game set from Sep. 22 through Sep. 24. There's a real chance that the series determines who wins the AL East, and who likely has to face the Red Sox in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Right now, Boston has the No. 2 Wild Card spot and would hit the road and face the Yankees in the first round of the playoffs, if the season were to end today, in a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Arguably, the playoff structure is a bit odd and re-seeding should be considered. The Yankees, Red Sox, and Rays are the three best teams in the American League. The Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros and the Cleveland Guardians are the three other teams that would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. The White Sox have the most wins, outside of the three AL East clubs, but currently have 75 wins. That's five fewer than Boston.

If the season ended today, the Rays would have the No. 1 seed and a bye in the first round. Then, they would face Boston or New York in the American League Division Series. With the way that the playoffs are structured, only one of the three best teams in the AL would make it all the way to the American League Championship Series.

Judge is the catalyst that is going to transform the race over the next few weeks. New York all of a sudden doesn't just look like one of the best teams in the AL, it looks like the very best. The rotation is elite and now the best right-handed hitter in the game is back. This is the move that can take the Yankees from the Wild Card, to the top of the AL East standings.