Rays Magic Number Update After Failing To Sweep Braves

The Tampa Bay Rays have been inching closer and closer to being the first team to clinch a playoff spot in the MLB.

In their series against the Atlanta Braves, the Rays put themselves in a position to officially punch their ticket to the postseason by winning the first two games of the three-game set. Needing some help from other teams, everything went Tampa Bay’s way heading into the series finale.

The Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians all lost, which cut the Rays’ Magic Number down to two. That created two scenarios in which Tampa Bay could officially be a playoff team on Sept. 10.

Alas, the first step of both scenarios was that the Rays defeated the Braves and collected a sweep at Truist Park. That didn’t occur, as they lost the series finale 3-1 to keep their Magic Number at two.

Rays Magic Number sticks at 2 with loss

Sep 10, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay had no answer for Atlanta starting pitcher Martin Perez. Manager Kevin Cash shook up his lineup a little bit, looking to change the team’s fortunes against left-handed pitchers, but it didn’t result in anything positive.

The Rays looked like they were going to jump out to an early lead when Yandy Diaz and Ryan Vilade started the game with back-to-back singles. Junior Caminero popped out to second base, but Jonny DeLuca hit a single of his own to load the bases.

Unfortunately, Chandler Simpson was unable to come through, as a double play occurred with Diaz being forced out at home plate. From that point on, Perez rolled.

He threw seven shutout innings, allowing only one hit in the remainder of the six innings he worked. The only other base runners that Tampa Bay got were from two walks issued, as Perez struck out four.

I ran through the #Rays playoff-clinching scenarios today. Here’s why they won’t be waiting around in Atlanta to pop champagne if they do sweep and clinch. Full breakdown in my report 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/NVkqnHgvo5 — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) September 10, 2026

Nick Martinez was up to the task to match the Braves’ starter. He threw 6.1 innings of shutout ball himself, allowing only two hits to go along with three walks. Cam Booser came in out of the bullpen and got the final two outs of the seventh inning to keep the game scoreless.

Unfortunately, Kevin Kelly didn’t have it on Thursday afternoon. He surrendered three earned runs in 0.2 innings pitched, allowing four hits. Casey Legumina gave up one hit as well before recording the final out.

The Rays were not shut out thanks to Victor Mesa Jr. He was called upon as a pinch hitter in the top of the ninth and took Raisel Iglesias deep for his 12th home run of the season.

Tampa Bay will now be returning to Tropicana Field, where they will begin their final homestand of the season with three games against the Houston Astros. They will assuredly be scoreboard-watching, as a loss by the Rangers or White Sox would drop the team’s Magic Number to one.

Alas, the job is far from over, as focus will entirely be on holding off the New York Yankees in the AL East race.