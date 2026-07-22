History at Fenway: Red Sox Win 15th Straight to Match 1946 Franchise Record

The Boston Red Sox's magical run continued on Wednesday afternoon as the club extended its active winning streak to 15 games, tied with the 1946 club for the longest winning streak in franchise history.

WWWWWWWWWWWWWWW



The @RedSox have tied their franchise record of 15 straight wins! pic.twitter.com/UcbjRvkmQh — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 22, 2026

ESPN's Jeff Passan pointed out that this is the 17th winning streak of 15 games or more games in the last century and the longest since the St. Louis Cardinals won 17 in a row back in 2021.

"The Boston Red Sox have won 15 straight games. It's only the 17th winning streak of 15 or more in the last century and the longest since St. Louis won 17 in a row in 2021," Passan wrote. "On June 24, Boston had the worst record in the AL at 32-46. Currently the Sox have the fifth-best at 52-48."

ANOTHER SENSATIONAL PLAY FROM CHENG TO SECURE THE W!



15. IN. A. ROW! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LnY3cu8vBk — NESN (@NESN) July 22, 2026

Boston will attempt to break the record on Wednesday night in the second game of a day-night doubleheader with the first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

The Red Sox Made History

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It shouldn't be overstated how improbable this record now is for the Red Sox. As Passan pointed out, the Red Sox were 14 games below .500 just under one month ago. Now, the Red Sox are four games above .500 at 52-48.

When the Red Sox last won 15 straight games, Ted Williams was a member of the organization and was 27 years old. That year, the Boston great slashed .342/.497/.667 with a 1.164 OPS, 38 homers and 123 RBIs in 150 games played. Fellow Boston legends Bobby Doerr, Johnny Pesky and Dom DiMaggio were all on that team as well. The 1946 Red Sox went 104-50-2 and won the American League pennant, but lost in the World Series in seven games against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 2026 Red Sox have been a team that has dealt with adversity from Day 1. Boston let Alex Bregman walk this past offseason and entered the season with a lot of heat already. Then, the Red Sox struggled out of the gate and ultimately fired Alex Cora and a handful of other coaches.

That didn't fix the issue right away. Injuries were the story of the season until this hot streak. Roman Anthony, Garrett Crochet, Connelly Early, Trevor Story, Marcelo Mayer and others are all on the Injured List. But this club did not give up.

Trade rumors swirled for weeks and many around the league gave up on the club. But they didn't feed into the noise. Now, they have etched their name in Boston history with a chance for more.