Report: Rob Manfred, Some Owners Trying to Force Stu Sternberg to Sell Tampa Bay Rays
The Tampa Bay Rays ballpark situation has been a nightmare for a number of years, and it's apparently reached a new crescendo now.
According to a recent report in The Athletic, Commissioner Rob Manfred and some owners are trying to get Rays owner Stu Sternberg to sell the team.
The bottom line is this: Major League Baseball sees Florida as a solid and viable market. They want the Rays to be in Florida, so Sternberg is facing pressure to build a new ballpark in the current market or sell the team to someone who will.
The Rays seemed to have a deal in place for a new ballpark, but Hurricane Milton and political turnover pushed back building dates and deadlines, and even though the ballpark has been approved, Sternberg has balked at the increased cost that the Rays would have to put up themselves.
Some think he'll try to get out of the deal entirely and even try to move the team to a different market. Manfred does not want that to happen.
On the field, the Rays are coming off a season in which they went 80-82 and finished fourth in the American League East. After adding Ha-seong Kim and getting back a healthy Shane McClanahan, the Rays figure to be more competitive this year, even in the highly competitive division.
The Rays will be playing at Steinbrenner Field this year, the Single-A home for the New York Yankees, because of damage sustained by Tropicana Field during Hurricane Milton in October.
