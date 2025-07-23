SI

Buccaneers Had Fitting Throwback Gifts for Players on First Day of Training Camp

Brigid Kennedy

The Tampa Bay team reported to training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on Wednesday.
You can't go to summer camp without your lunchbox, so the logic goes you shouldn't head to NFL training camp without it, either. Luckily, the Buccaneers' social media squad made sure its team's players were packing (literally).

Ahead of the first day of camp on Wednesday, the Bucs squad compiled individualized lunch boxes and lunch meals for its players, to whom they handed the throwback items as they walked into the facility.

The resulting video is quite funny, and features stars like quarterback Baker Mayfield receiving snacks and containers themed around cartoons, anime and more.

Just like the good ol' days.

