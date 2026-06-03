Robbie Ray Landing Spots With Blockbuster Trade a 'Safe Bet'

There are plenty of contenders out there that could use one more starting pitcher and all eyes should be on the San Francisco Giants right now.

Over the last few weeks, there's been a lot of buzz around the league about guys like Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal and New York Mets star Freddy Peralta. But there's a hurler with the Giants right now who could really help a contender out at likely a lower price point: Robbie Ray. FanSided's Robert Murray called Ray a "safe bet" to get traded and mentioned the Chicago Cubs as a "logical" fit.

"For the most part this season, Ray has been good. The one clunker was a 10-run (nine earned) appearance in 4.1 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks that ballooned his ERA to 4.45," Murray wrote. "Ray, 34, is on an expiring contract and feels like a safe bet to be traded. His track record is strong – he has a 3.96 ERA in 13 seasons — and when healthy, is one of the more consistent left-handers in baseball. He missed extensive time in 2023 and 2024 (pitched in eight games in that span) but was fully healthy in 2025 when he was an All-Star and stayed healthy in 2026.

"There will be a long list of teams who check in on Ray, if they haven’t already. The Cubs seem like a logical fit, but so do many other contenders, and the price to acquire Ray won’t require teams to break the bank."

If not Chicago, who else would make sense for Ray?

Toronto Blue Jays

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; A view of a Toronto Blue Jays hat before game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays have a handful of starters on the Injured List right now, including Dylan Cease, Shane Bieber and Max Scherzer. If there is a team out there that could use a starter right now, it would be Toronto. Ray is a two-time All-Star and former Cy Young Award winner with a career 3.96 ERA in 13 seasons. He's the exact type of hurler that would help the Blue Jays try to make another deep run.

Tampa Bay Rays

Mar 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A detailed view of the Tampa Bay Rays hat at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Rays are the best team in the American League. The Rays are 36-22 on the season so far and in first place in the American League East. In fact, the Rays have the best record in the American League. The New York Yankees are in second place in the division and now Aaron Judge is banged up. The American League is vulnerable and the Rays should take advantage. Adding someone like Ray would fit that description.

Chicago White Sox

Jul 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Chicago White Sox hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Again, the American League is vulnerable. The White Sox are 32-29 and in second place in the AL Central. This is a young club that could use one more veteran hurler. Ray could easily be that guy if the White Sox look to add.

Philadelphia Phillies

May 2, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting hats and gloves sit on the bench against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The Phillies are a team that has been linked to Skubal in speculation. If the Phillies do want to add an elite starter, Ray could be that guy at a much lower cost than Skubal.