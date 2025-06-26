Roger Clemens Has Simple Social Media Message About His Son Kody After Latest Homer
Baseball legend Roger Clemens had a simple message on social media on Wednesday night after his son, Kody, hit a solo home run in a 2-0 win over the Seattle Mariners.
Kody Clemens is an infielder for the Minnesota Twins. The home run was his ninth of the year.
The Twins put a highlight of the home run on "X," with Roger Clemens re-posting it and saying, "Kid. Rakes."
The 29-year-old Kody is in the fourth year of his career with the Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies and Twins. He played seven games for Philly this year before joining up in Minnesota. For the season, he's hitting .219 with the nine homers and 19 RBIs. He's played 45 games for the Twins and is seeing fairly regular playing time. He was a third-round pick of the Houston Astros in 2018 out of Texas.
Though Roger Clemens' career has been tarnished by connection to performance-enhancing drugs, he is one of the best pitchers of the Modern Era.
A 24-year veteran of the Red Sox, New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays, Clemens was an 11-time All-Star and a seven-time Cy Young winner. He won an MVP and two World Series titles.
The Twins are supposed to finish out the series with the Mariners on Thursday afternoon, but weather is impacting that game as of this posting. They'll be back in action on Friday night when they travel to Detroit to take on the Tigers, who currently lead the American League Central.
