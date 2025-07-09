San Diego Padres Closer Enters National League All-Star Roster as Injury Replacement
San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez has now been named to the National League All-Star team, serving as a replacement for the injured Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves.
Suarez is just one of multiple injury additions on Tuesday, as Junior Caminero (Rays) is in for Alex Bregman (Red Sox) on the American League side. Andrew Abbott of the Cincinnati Reds is also on the National League team now as a replacement for Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Suarez, 34, entered play on Tuesday at 2-4 with a 3.42 ERA. He's struck out 40 batters in 37.2 innings. He also has 25 saves already for San Diego, who is in second place in the National League West.
As for Sale, he's out with a fractured ribcage, just the latest issue for the fourth-place Braves. They are without Sale and Reynaldo Lopez in their rotation, and they haven't had Spencer Strider the entire year, as he's had two different stints on the injured list.
The reigning National League Cy Young winner, Sale is 5-4 with a 2.52 ERA. He's struck out 114 batters in 89.1 innings. A former World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox (2018), he's an eight-time All-Star already.
The Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta. The Home Run Derby will take place the night before with Braves' star Ronald Acuna Jr. participating in the event.
So far, we know that Cal Raleigh, Oneil Cruz, Byron Buxton, and James Wood will join him.
