San Diego Padres Come to Terms with Veteran Infielder on One-Year Pact
The San Diego Padres and free agent infielder Jose Iglesias agreed to a one-year deal on Wednesday morning.
Noted reporter Francys Romero said the deal is for $3 million plus up to $1 million in incentives. The deal has not officially been announced, but the terms of the deal lead us to believe it's a major league deal.
Iglesias, 35, is coming off an excellent season with the New York Mets, where he helped lead them to the NLCS. He hit .337 with four homers and 26 RBI over 270 at-bats. He also stole six bases, posted a .381 on-base percentage and brought good vibes throughout the season, especially with his "OMG" music track.
A 12-year veteran, Iglesias has played for the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels, Colorado Rockies and Mets. An excellent defender, he also made the All-Star team for Detroit in 2015. A lifetime .281 hitter, he has 51 career homers.
It's not known now Iglesias will be used in San Diego, as they already have Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth as infield options. Iglesias could serve as excellent injury protection and excellent depth.
The Padres are coming off a season in which they finished second in the National League West. They beat the Atlanta Braves in the wild card round of the playoffs before falling against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. The Dodgers went onto win the World Series, beating the New York Yankees in five games.
