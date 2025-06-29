Fastball

Giants' Rafael Devers to Rejoin Dominican Republic For 2026 World Baseball Classic

Rafael Devers, who was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants earlier this month, is set to suit up for the Dominican Republic on the international stage next March.

Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Rate Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers will play for the Dominican Republic at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Special Assistant to the GM of Escogido Baseball Club Ángel Santana told Diamante Deportivo on Sunday.

Devers suited up for the Dominican Republic at the 2023 WBC, going 2-for-16 with one run, two walks and four strikeouts in four games. The Dominican Republic went 2-2 in the last iteration of the tournament, qualifying for the 2026 event despite failing to advance out of Pool D or reach the knockout stage.

New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto is the only other player who has publicly committed to the Dominican for the 2026 tournament, which will get underway next March. San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is also expected to be on the team, considering his father is set to serve as the nation's hitting coach.

Devers was traded to the Giants earlier this month, marking an end to his nine-year stint with the Boston Red Sox. He made three All-Star appearances, won two Silver Sluggers and snagged one World Series during his time in Boston.

Through 12 games in San Francisco, the 28-year-old slugger is batting .217 with a .724 OPS. He was hitting .272 with a .905 OPS with the Red Sox.

