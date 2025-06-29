Giants' Rafael Devers to Rejoin Dominican Republic For 2026 World Baseball Classic
San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers will play for the Dominican Republic at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Special Assistant to the GM of Escogido Baseball Club Ángel Santana told Diamante Deportivo on Sunday.
Devers suited up for the Dominican Republic at the 2023 WBC, going 2-for-16 with one run, two walks and four strikeouts in four games. The Dominican Republic went 2-2 in the last iteration of the tournament, qualifying for the 2026 event despite failing to advance out of Pool D or reach the knockout stage.
New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto is the only other player who has publicly committed to the Dominican for the 2026 tournament, which will get underway next March. San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is also expected to be on the team, considering his father is set to serve as the nation's hitting coach.
Devers was traded to the Giants earlier this month, marking an end to his nine-year stint with the Boston Red Sox. He made three All-Star appearances, won two Silver Sluggers and snagged one World Series during his time in Boston.
Through 12 games in San Francisco, the 28-year-old slugger is batting .217 with a .724 OPS. He was hitting .272 with a .905 OPS with the Red Sox.
Related MLB Stories
- SOTO'S HISTORIC JUNE: Even though the New York Mets got swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend, Juan Soto was still able to finish the month with an 1.196 OPS that slotted him into the history books. CLICK HERE
- O'S WILD COMEBACK: Behind nine doubles, four home runs and a triple, the Baltimore Orioles dug themselves out of a six-run deficit and blew out the Tampa Bay Rays by 14 runs. CLICK HERE
- GRAY MAKES HISTORY: Sonny Gray needed just 89 pitches to deal a complete game shutout against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, slotting the St. Louis Cardinals veteran into the history books. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.