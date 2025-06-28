Baltimore Orioles Break Franchise Record in Historic Comeback vs. Tampa Bay Rays
Midway through the second inning Friday night, the Baltimore Orioles were facing a 6-0 hole against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Fast-forward a few hours, and the final score hardly reflected the fact that the O's faced any resistance whatsoever.
Baltimore flipped the script in a major way, scoring multiple runs in five of the next seven frames. By the end of the night, they had run away with a blowout 22-8 victory. It was an inverse of the Orioles and Rays' showdown from June 18, when Baltimore got out to an 8-0 lead before losing 12-0.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, the Orioles' 14-run win Friday marks the largest margin of victory for a team that trailed by at least six runs in that same game in at least the last 125 seasons.
The wild turnaround victory came to be thanks to a barrage of extra-base hits, which helped the Orioles make even more history.
Colton Cowser racked up three doubles, Gary Sánchez notched a double and a home run and Gunnar Henderson recorded a triple and a home run. In total, Baltimore finished with nine doubles, a triple and four home runs, with Coby Mayo's two-run shot in the eighth marking the first home run of his MLB career.
As noted by Birdland Insider, the Orioles' 14 extra-base hits set a new franchise record for their most in one game. Their nine doubles, meanwhile, tied the single-game franchise record.
The Orioles are still only 35-46 on the season, compared to the Rays' 46-36 record, but they are a far more respectable 19-12 over their last 31. First pitch for game two is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET on Saturday.
