Seattle Mariners Cut Ties with Former Top Pitching Prospect

In order to make room for newly signed infielder Tommy La Stella on the 40-man roster, the Seattle Mariners have designated pitcher Justus Sheffield for assignment, Seattle Times columnist Larry Stone reports.

The Mariners acquired Sheffield, along with Erik Swanson and Dom Thompson-Williams in a trade with the New York Yankees for starting pitcher James Paxton.

Entering 2019, Sheffield was the no. 43 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com's top 100 prospect rankings.

In four seasons with the Mariners, Sheffield posted a 5.40 ERA over 183.1 innings pitched in 33 starts and 12 relief appearances.

Dealing with a left forearm strain, Sheffield made just six appearances and one start in 2022, clocking a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 99 ERA+ over 11.2 innings pitched.

Sheffield is 26 years-old.

Sheffield was selected by the Cleveland Indians with 31st overall pick of the 2014 Major League Baseball Amateur draft out of Tullahoma High School in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was named the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year. He had committed to Vanderbilt University, but chose to sign with the Indians instead of playing college ball.

The Indians traded Sheffield, Clint Frazier, J.P. Feyereisen and Ben Heller to the Yankees for Andrew Miller before the 2016 MLB trade deadline.

