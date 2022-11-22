Skip to main content
Seattle Mariners' Fan Favorite Could Join AL West Division Rival

Free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger could soon be joining a rival of the Seattle Mariners. The 31-year-old is drawing interest from the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers, MLB insider Jon Morosi reports.
MLB insider Jon Morosi is reporting that Haniger is drawing interest from the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels. The Los Angeles Dodgers are also interested in Haniger, according to Morosi.

The Mariners acquired Haniger along with Jean Segura and Zac Curtis in a Nov. 2016 trade for Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte. In five seasons with the Mariners, Haniger batted .263 with a .337 On Base Percentage and .817 OPS, averaging 21 home runs and 61 RBI per season.

Haniger will turn 32 next month. With the Mariners acquiring Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays via trade last week, Haniger's time in Seattle may be done.

If he chooses to sign with the Rangers or Angels, he'll have a chance to play his former club 12 times each year.

