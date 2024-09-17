Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez Goes Viral For Awesome Cleats on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners superstar Julio Rodriguez has teamed up with luxury brand Swarovski on Tuesday night as the M's open up a big three-game series with the New York Yankees.
Rodriguez will be wearing limited edition cleats in the game against New York. The cleats appear to have jewels or crystals housed in the Adidas stripes.
The following on Swarovski comes from its website:
Since 1895, founder Daniel Swarovski’s passion for innovation and design, and mastery of crystal cutting has defined Swarovski as the leading jewelry and accessories brand.
It seems like a logical tie-in for both brand and player. Rodriguez is a highly-marketable player who certainly has an eye for fashion. Furthermore, with the Yankees coming to town, the series should gain even more visibility.
However, more than fashion fame, Rodriguez and the Mariners need a win against the visitors. Seattle enters play at 77-73 on the year. They've won four of their last five games and have continued to stay relevant in the playoff race by getting to 4.0 games back in the American League West and 2.0 games back in the wild card.
It's been a tough season for Rodriguez, but he's begun to turn it around under the guidance of new hitting coach Edgar Martinez. Now hitting .263, he's got a 108 OPS+. Despite dealing with an injured ankle for about a month, he's got 16 homers and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.
The 23-year-old is a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger.
The Mariners and Yankees will play at 6:40 p.m. PT.
