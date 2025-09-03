Seattle Mariners Slugger Under Fire For 'Chasing Ghosts'
The Seattle Mariners made a huge move to reunite with slugger Eugenio Suárez at the trade deadline. Seattle parted ways with quality prospects to land Suárez because adding him to the roster boosted the lineup quite a bit.
Well, that was the idea.
Suárez has struggled tremendously with the Mariners, posting a 95 OPS+ in 30 games with the Mariners. That's not a horrible number but considering that it was a 140 OPS+ with the Arizona Diamondbacks, 95 isn't going to cut it.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently shared some concerns for Suárez as the Mariners continue their postseason push. Seattle's recent struggles can be directly tied to Suárez's lack of production at the dish.
Eugenio Suárez has struggled tremendously since being traded to Seattle
"Eugenio Suárez was probably the flashiest name dealt at the trade deadline. The 34-year-old appeared to reinvent his swing and rocket into the upper echelon of MLB sluggers, swatting 36 home runs in 106 games with the Diamondbacks, boasting an .897 OPS," Kline wrote. "It was an incredible display in the final year of his contract, putting Suárez on the path to a huge offseason payday.
"Then his former team, the Seattle Mariners, acquired him for the stretch run. He has a .696 OPS and six home runs in 29 games since the trade, which is not what the Mariners were anticipating. Suárez was supposed to anchor the lineup next to Cal Raleigh; instead he looks more like a boom or bust wild card with the postseason on the horizon. This past month has been a real challenge for Suárez. He's striking out a ton and struggling to get on base. The power is still there — he's a walking home run threat — but all the production on the margins has left his game since arriving in Seattle."
The Mariners desperately need Suárez to improve his play. He has home run potential each time he steps to the plate, but the Mariners have struggled due to his drastic fall off.
If he continues to struggle, the Mariners likely will, too. At this rate, it's hard to imagine this team contending with powerhouse clubs like the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays. Suárez needs to turn it around to give the Mariners a chance.
