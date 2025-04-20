Shohei Ohtani Returns to Los Angeles Dodgers Following Birth of First Child
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is back with the team after a two-day stint on the paternity list.
His wife, Mamiko, gave birth to the couple's first child, a daughter, on Saturday. Ohtani has missed the last two games.
In a corresponding move, veteran outfielder Eddie Rosario was designated for assignment, per reporter Kirsten Watson.
A three-time MVP, Ohtani is already the most talented player in the world, can you imagine how good he'll be now that he has that dad strength?
Ohtani hit 54 homers last year and stole 59 bases, becoming the first player in history to go 50/50 for a season. He also helped lead the Dodgers to the World Series - their second title since 2020.
He's off to another excellent start this year, hitting .288 with a .380 on-base percentage. He's got six homers and eight RBIs to go along with five stolen bases. Lifetime, he's a .282 hitter with 231 homers.
Ohtani is also a four-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger. He won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2018.
Los Angeles is 15-7 after losing a walk-off contest against the Texas Rangers on Saturday. The two teams will finish out their series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:35 p.m. ET.
Hard-throwing righty Tyler Glasnow will pitch for Los Angeles while Tyler Mahle takes the mound for Texas.
Glasnow is 1-0 on the season with a 4.85 ERA while Mahle is 3-0 with a microscopic 0.92.
