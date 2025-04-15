Shohei Ohtani Smokes Another Home Run, Continues to Pace League in Impressive Category
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Monday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. With the win, the Dodgers are 12-6 on the season while the loss dropped the Rockies to a dismal 3-13.
Dustin May, back this season from Tommy John surgery, threw a gem on the mound, going 6.0 innings and striking out seven. He gave up just one run on three walks and walked none.
Offensively, the Dodgers were paced by reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani, who went 3-for-5 with a home run, an RBI and three runs scored. He's now hitting .296 for the season with five homers, and his home run was clocked at a whopping 112 MPH.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
112 mph !
Shohei Ohtani now has 33 homers at 112+ mph since the start of 2023, two more than anyone else in MLB in that span
The biggest superstar in the sport, Ohtani is a three-time MVP and helped the Dodgers to the World Series in 2024. He put up one of the most ridiculous seasons we've ever seen, hitting .310 with 54 homers and 130 RBIs. He also stole 59 bases, completing the first ever 50/50 season.
The Dodgers and Rockies will battle again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 10:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Ryan Feltner will start for Colorado while Landon Knack takes the ball for Los Angeles.
Feltner is 0-0 with a 2.81 ERA while Knack is 1-0 with a 10.38 ERA. He's in the starting rotation because of injury issues, as Blake Snell is on the injured list.
Related MLB Stories
CHOURIO RAKING: The Brewers' 21-year-old is on fire at the plate, mashing and making history through the 15 games of his season. CLICK HERE:
BIZARRE HISTORY: Chris Martin of the Texas Rangers gave up a historic home run on Friday night to Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, but did you know he gave up another historic homer to an M's catcher in 2018? CLICK HERE:
JOINING A LEGEND: Spencer Schwellenbach, the young Braves starter, has joined Greg Maddux in illustrious team history. CLICK HERE: