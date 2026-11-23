This offseason's most anticipated move was announced on Sunday when left-hander Tarik Skubal reportedly signed a historic nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets. And now, according to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, another big-name free agent may also be set to put pen to paper soon.

During a recent segment on the Fair Territory with Ken Rosenthal podcast, Rosenthal said Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato "could sign very well before Thanksgiving." With Thanksgiving just a few days away, that realistically means news about which MLB team the 27-year-old is joining could be announced at any moment. Rosenthal also suggested Sato might end up being a "$100 million guy."

Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden predicted Sato could land a five-year, $140 million contract this offseason. Multiple franchises have also reportedly expressed interest in the lefty-swinging slugger. And with Rosenthal saying the Japanese free agent might ink a contract any day now, baseball fans may not have to wait much longer to learn where he'll be playing in 2027.

How a pre-Thanksgiving deal for Teruaki Sato could impact free agency

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sato has produced impressive offensive numbers in Japan with the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB). In 2025, he hit .277 with 40 home runs and 102 RBIs. This year, the 27-year-old won the NPB Triple Crown after hitting .306 with 39 homers and 106 RBIs. Needless to say, those stats are a huge reason why the lefty-swinging slugger could be one of the highest-paid bats this offseason.

It's unclear where Sato will play defensively in the majors. He has experience at third base and in the outfield, but the 6-foot-1 power hitter could also be an option at first base or serve as a designated hitter. Either way, questions about his defense and strikeout rate seemingly haven't deterred several teams from considering adding the Japanese star to their lineup. The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, and Philadelphia Phillies are among the organizations that have reportedly shown interest in Sato.

If Sato inks a contract before Thanksgiving, that could shake up the overall offensive market. Most notably, his deal may affect the market value of other power-hitting free agents like Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki. For now, though, many fans will be interested to see where the Japanese slugger winds up and whether he's actually signed soon.