The Washington Commanders got a huge win on Monday Night Football this week, upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals to move to 4-5-1 on the season. The win keeps them very much alive in the race for the NFC East, now just two games back from the New York Giants.

The Commanders will be in a great spot to lock up a third straight win in Week 12 when they hit the road to face one of the worst teams in the league, the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals have lost three straight games, and have lost by a combined score of 68-13 in their last two games.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 12 showdown.

Commanders vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Commanders -7.5 (-109)

Cardinals +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Commanders -412

Cardinals +324

Total

OVER 42.5 (-104)

UNDER 42.5 (-115)

Commanders vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 29

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Commanders record: 4-5-1

Cardinals record: 3-8

Commanders vs. Cardinals Betting Trends

Cardinals are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two

Commanders are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games

The UNDER is 4-1 in the Commanders' last five games

Cardinals are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games

The OVER is 4-1 in the Cardinals' last five games

Commanders vs. Cardinals Injury Reports

Commanders Injury Report

Amik Robertson, CB - Questionable

Laremy Tunsil, OT - IR

Dyami Brown, WR - IR

Daron Payne, OT - IR

Jeremy McNichols, IR

Cardinals Injury Report

Jon Gaines II, G - Questionable

Carson Beck, QB - Questionable

Jeremiyah Love, RB - IR

Cody Simon, LB - Questionable

Zachary Carter, DT - IR-R

Commanders vs. Cardinals Key Player to Watch

Jayden Daniels, QB - Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels still hasn't matched the level of play he displayed in his rookie season two years ago, but he has shown flashes of brilliance. He certainly hasn't played poorly, but fans are still trying to figure out if he's the quarterback they thought he was after winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. In a game against one of the worst teams in the league, he has a chance to impress with a dominant performance. He has completed 64.9% of passes for 1,788 yards, 10 touchdowns, and two interceptions, while adding 335 yards on the ground this season.

Commanders vs. Cardinals Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 12 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for laying the points with the road team:

Betting on the Cardinals over the past two weeks was some of the most stupid bets I've placed this season. We have to take a step back and remember that the Cardinals entered the season with the lowest projected win total in the NFL, with one of the worst rosters in the league. Now, 11 weeks later, they also have the most injured roster. An already bad roster that has more injuries than anyone else means they're virtually rolling with a semi-pro lineup. Any team with a pulse should be able to win and cover against this Arizona team, and that includes the Washington Commanders.

I may just fade the Cardinals in every game the rest of the season.

Pick: Commanders -7.5 (-109) via DraftKings

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet. Win or lose, you will receive $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.