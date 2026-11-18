Where will two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal call home in 2027?

This is the question of the offseason across Major League Baseball and it sounds like the market is really starting to heat up. So far this offseason, a handful of teams have been connected to Skubal and reports have surfaced about a handful of teams that will meet with him, or have already. Also, the potential price tag has been reported. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that agent Scott Boras has been clear that teams need at least $325 million to be in the mix. The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported that teams "know going in" the contract will end up being historic in the range of $350 million and $500 million.

The stage has been set. The price will be high and a handful of teams have been connected. But who will land him? On Wednesday, ESPN's Buster Olney reported that the "expectation" out there is that the bidding will come down to the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays.

"The expectation of some involved in the Tarik Skubal negotiations: in the end, the bidding will pit the Mets vs. the Blue Jays," Olney wrote.

The Tarik Skubal Market Is Heating Up

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws during the third inning of game one of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Jeff Passan followed up and reported that Skubal met with the Mets on Monday, the Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday and is expected to meet with the San Diego Padres this week as well. Passan called the Mets the "favorites" but also said to "not discount the Blue Jays."

When it comes to the Mets, they have more money than anyone. If the sweepstakes simply comes down to the dollar figure at the end, there isn't a team out there that will beat the Mets. This is the same team that gave a $765 million deal to Juan Soto with the potential to rise even higher. The year before, Shohei Ohtani got a $700 million deal from the Dodgers as a two-way player. Soto got more, even though he isn't a two-way unicorn, like Ohtani.

If the Mets want someone, they can afford an absurd contract. The Blue Jays also can, though. This is a team that has a $500 million contract on the books with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and that struck early in free agency last offseason to sign Dylan Cease to a $210 million deal. The Blue Jays have plenty of cash themselves, which would make for a fun bidding war.

Of the two, the Blue Jays arguably would be the more interesting landing spot. In 2025, the Blue Jays made it to Game 7 of the World Series and were just a few outs away from knocking out the Dodgers, before things took a turn for the worse. In 2026, the Blue Jays went 79-83 in large part because the rotation was injured all year and Toronto couldn't hit homers. Imagine a rotation featuring Skubal, Cease, Jose Soriano, Trey Yesavage and either Jose Berrios or Cody Ponce? That would be the best rotation in baseball on paper.

It certainly sounds like we're going to hear a lot more about Skubal and the Mets and Blue Jays before all is said and done and pen is put to paper.