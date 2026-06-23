Sonny Gray Landing Spots: Dodgers, Blue Jays, Cubs, and More Contenders

There's a real chance that the Boston Red Sox are Major League Baseball's biggest seller this summer when the Aug. 3 trade deadline gets here.

Boston entered the day on Monday 13 games under .500 at 31-44 and in last place in the American League East. A season full of such promise on Opening Day, has quickly turned into a complete disaster. The Red Sox won 89 games last year and made it back to the playoffs. In 2024, Boston was a .500 team at 81-81. In 2022 and 2023, the Red Sox finished in last place in the American League East at 78-84.

Boston was one of the most dominant teams in baseball from 2004 through 2018 with four World Series titles, but the wheels have fallen off since then. If the Red Sox hold another fire sale this summer, it will be yet another example.

Over the last few days, the trade buzz around Boston has shifted significantly to Sonny Gray. He's having a great year and he told Tim Healey of The Boston Globe he'd be "open" to having a conversation about waiving his no-trade clause if Boston sells.

If he goes, who should be in on him? Here are a few of the top options.

Milwaukee Brewers

Apr 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove in the dugout during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

The Brewers and Red Sox are familiar with one another in the trade market. Boston traded Kyle Harrison to the Brewers before the season. Gray would be yet another good option for a team that could be the Los Angeles Dodgers' biggest competition in the National League.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Jul 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove during the second inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Dodgers have been connected to Tarik Skubal numerous times in trade rumors at this point this season. Gray would cost significantly less than Skubal. Los Angeles is currently missing Blake Snell. Why not add another star?

Chicago Cubs

Mar 31, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A stock photo of a Chicago Cubs baseball hat and glove prior to a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Cubs' rotation is littered with injuries right now. If they want any chance at making a run, they need pitching Gray could easily be that guy.

Toronto Blue Jays

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A detailed view of a Toronto Blue Jays hat in the sixth inning for game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays are another team that has dealt with injuries in the rotation all season. It would be surprising to see two AL East teams connect on a big deal, but the Blue Jays need an arm or two.

Atlanta Braves

Jul 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the Atlanta Braves 4th of July hat in the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This one may be the most obvious. Gray has a no-trade clause. The Braves are among the best overall teams in baseball and are close to his home of Nashville, Tennessee. The Braves make too much sense for the All-Star.