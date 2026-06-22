Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Cubs-Mets, Brewers-Reds, Braves-Padres)

We have 13 games on the docket to start the week on Monday night.

I’m targeting a pair of road teams and an UNDER for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, June 22.

MLB Best Bets for Monday, June 22

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chicago Cubs (-125) at New York Mets

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds UNDER 9.5 (-115)

Atlanta Braves (-110) at San Diego Padres

Chicago Cubs (-125) at New York Mets

The Mets return home after getting throttled by the Phillies. They lost 15-3 on Saturday and then 6-2 on Sunday Night Baseball. New York went just 2-4 on its six-game road trip.

Chicago had its series finale against Toronto rained out on Sunday, so the Cubs had an unexpected day off to get to New York while the Mets waited around for their game against the Phillies last night.

Shota Imanaga has allowed just one run in 10.2 innings in his last two starts, while Kodai Senga allowed four runs on two hits (two home runs) with four walks in four innings against the Reds in his return from the injured list.

The Mets are just 6-13 vs. LHP this season, with the Cubs 32-26 vs. RHP. I’ll take the Cubs as slight road favorites tonight in Queens.

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds UNDER 9.5 (-115)

This could be a sneaky good pitching matchup in Cincinnati tonight.

Brandon Woodruff returns to action for the Brewers after missing nearly two months. He threw 82 pitches in 5.2 innings in his final rehab start, so he should be full steam ahead tonight against the Reds.

Brady Singer’s numbers on the season aren’t great, but he’s settled in over his last few starts. He’s allowed just three runs on nine hits in 11 IP against the Padres and Mets in his last two starts.

The Reds are a hit-or-miss offense, and the Brewers should be able to limit Cincinnati’s success at the plate.

Atlanta Braves (-110) at San Diego Padres

The Braves hit the road after an up-and-down homestand. They lost both games against the Giants, then won their first two against the Brewers before a 9-4 loss on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Padres are back at home after a long nine-game road trip. They went 4-5 on the trip, losing each of their last two series in St. Louis and Texas.

The Braves are just as good at home as they are on the road at 24-14, and the Padres are 19-19 at home. Atlanta is the better team overall, and both starting pitchers have been iffy recently.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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