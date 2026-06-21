Rafael Devers Had Embarrassing Reaction After Giants Replaced Him With Pinch-Runner

Part of playing in Major League Baseball is understanding how to act like a true professional. Rafael Devers fell short of those standards during the Giants’ 2–1 loss to the Marlins on Sunday.

Devers got on first base in the ninth inning with no outs in a one-run game. In order to get a speedier player on the base paths, San Francisco’s manager, Tony Vitello, opted to bring in a pinch runner, Jonah Cox, to take over for Devers.

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That didn’t sit well with Devers, however, who began waving Cox off, indicating he wanted to stay in the game and run the bases. Lovullo had already made his decision, and Cox looked a bit confused as he headed towards the base while Devers continued to gesture for him to return to the dugout. Eventually, Devers gave in and allowed Cox to take over at first base. But he wasn’t happy about it.

Rather than handle the situation like a professional, Devers didn’t even attempt to hide his displeasure. He removed his helmet and was visibly upset as he walked toward the bench. He continued sulking in the Giants’ dugout as he awkwardly ducked out of the way of a coach who attempted to give him a pat on the back.

Rafael Devers didn't want to get pinch-run for in the 9th while trailing by a runpic.twitter.com/ExEBaN81jU — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) June 21, 2026

That’s certainly not the behavior a team would expect from its highest-paid star, especially one who hasn’t stolen a single base in 166 games with the Giants. Devers, who is under contract through the 2033 season and is set to earn $28.5 million from ‘27 to ‘33, is doing himself no favors as he aims to win over the fan base in San Francisco. Whether or not you agree with the decision from Vitello, Devers’s emotional reaction was at least a little bit out of line.

The 29-year-old has struggled since he joined the Giants in a blockbuster trade with the Red Sox last season. He’s played 166 games in San Francisco, during which he’s recorded a .776 OPS with 31 home runs, 87 RBIs and 212 strikeouts. He has had the worst statistical season of his career in ‘26, logging a 0.4 fWAR in 76 games, and now his attitude could be a problem for the Giants, much like it became with the Red Sox.

In fact, last year’s blockbuster trade was sparked by an issue with Devers’s attitude. After struggling at third base for much of his career, the team signed Alex Bregman and moved Devers to DH, a decision he didn’t appear fully on board with. Then, when first baseman Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury, Devers resisted the team’s attempts to have him transition to first base to fill the void. The Red Sox also had frustrations about Devers’ lack of leadership both on and off the field, despite the gargantuan contract they bestowed upon him.

For a team that’s been massively underwhelming this season, the last thing the Giants needed was their star player to be openly dismissing his coach’s attempt to bring in a pinch runner.

Devers’s time in San Francisco may be nearing its end, too, given recent reports about the Giants’ willingness to trade their highest-paid players and enter a full-blown rebuild. Of course, if Devers continues to act up like this, finding a team willing to take him on may be an even more difficult task than it already will be considering his long-term contract.

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