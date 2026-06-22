Red Sox-Sonny Gray Trade Rumors Starting to Really Pick Up Steam

With the trade deadline approaching, one member of the Boston Red Sox who has gained a lot of steam over the last week or so as a potential trade chip is starter Sonny Gray.

Boston is 31-44 on the season so far and in last place in the American League East. A performance like that is always going to spark trade talks, although Boston isn't completely out of it yet. Still, Gray has been someone talked about as a trade chip and he added some more fuel to the fire on Sunday by telling Tim Healey of The Boston Globe that he'd be "open for a conversation" about waiving his no-trade clause if Boston decides to sell ahead of the trade deadline.

On Monday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale joined "Foul Territory" and was asked about the chances of Gray being moved. In the process, he noted that he believes Gray would "love to go to Atlanta" if Boston were to move him.

Will Sonny Gray Still Be In Boston On Aug. 4?

iJun 18, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"I think it'd be great for Gray too for him to pitch back in the playoffs," Nightengale said of a trade involving Gray. "I think it'd mean a lot to him. I'm sure he'd love to get traded back to St. Louis for that matter. I think, obviously with that no-trade [clause], he'd love to go to Atlanta. I think it'd fit right in perfectly with that whole clubhouse culture and everything else. I think Sonny Gray would be very comfortable there. So, if I had to pick one spot ... I don't think it would cost that much to get him. Obviously, those teams have done a lot of deals before."

It likely wouldn't cost a lot to trade for Sonny Gray, says @BNightengale.



"I'm sure he'd love to get traded back to St. Louis." pic.twitter.com/vLiR6s87Xt — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 22, 2026

The Braves are one of the top contenders in baseball and yet they are down three starters right now with Spencer Strider, Joey Wentz, and Spencer Schwellenbach all on the shelf right now and on the 60-Day Injured List. Naturally, getting a three-time All-Star, like Gray, would be great for them.

For the Red Sox, they lost the last deal they did with the Braves, to say the least. Boston traded Chris Sale for infielder Vaughn Grissom and the move didn't work out. Sale, who had dealt with injuries his last few seasons in Boston, returned to form in Atlanta and won a Cy Young Award and has been incredible over the last three seasons. Right now, he has a 2.14 ERA in 14 starts this season. Grissom was traded to the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2026 season. At this point, any time Boston and Atlanta are mentioned in the same sentence, this is the deal that is remembered.

For the Red Sox, it would be better, of course, if the season turned around and Gray helped power Boston back to the playoffs. Right now, that doesn't appear to be the reality, though.