St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Added Two More Teams to List of Teams He'd Accept a Trade To
According to a new report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, longtime star Nolan Arenado recently added two more teams to the list of teams that he'd be willing to accept a trade to.
Arenado, who has a full no-trade clause in his contract, added the Mets and Phillies to his original list of desired teams — which was the Yankees, Dodgers, Padres, Red Sox and Astros — but the Mets never showed interest, and then re-signed Pete Alonso.
Now, it's unclear exactly when he did this, but it was obviously in the offseason. However, nothing has materialized and Arenado remains in St. Louis. The Cardinals have been looking to shed his salary as they reset their roster, while Arenado is looking to go to a franchise that's committed to winning this year.
The Cardinals are not, engaging in a mini-rebuild.
The 33-year-old Arenado spent the first eight years of his big-league career in Colorado, becoming one of the best players in Rockies history. As a member of the Rox, he made five All-Star teams and won a Gold Glove Award in all eight seasons. He popped 235 homers with the Rockies, hitting a career-high 42 back in 2015. He led the National League in home runs three times.
He's now spent four years with the Cardinals, showing signs of decline over the last year. In 2024, he hit .272 but had just 16 homers and 71 RBI. Those were his lowest outputs in each category since the first two years of his career (excluding the shortened 2020 COVID season).
