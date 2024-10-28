St. Louis Cardinals World Series Champion, Bench Coach No Longer in Running For White Sox Job
We had a report earlier on Monday that indicated that the Chicago White Sox were "zeroing in" on Texas Rangers bench coach Will Venable for their managerial opening.
The White Sox fired Pedro Grifol back in August amid one of the worst seasons in baseball history. Chicago went 41-121 and appears headed for a painful multi-year rebuild. In addition to losing 121 games this year, the White Sox could trade starting pitcher Garrett Crochet and/or outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
The idea of Venable getting the job does seem to be gaining traction as Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported that St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Daniel Descalso is also out of the running.
The 38-year-old Descalso spent 10 years in the big leagues as a player with the Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs. Lifetime, he was a .235 hitter who helped the Cardinals win the World Series back in 2011. He started a career-high 148 games that season for St. Louis.
Assuming he's going to stay with the Cardinals, he's also staying in a situation that looks like it could be a mini-rebuild. The team is expected to lose Paul Goldschmidt in free agency and could trade Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray in cost-saving moves.
Descalso will likely be a hot candidate for managerial jobs in the future as well. The Cardinals finished in a tie for second place in the National League Central last season. They finished behind the Milwaukee Brewers, won the division and advanced to the playoffs.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- MLB POSTSEASON SCHEDULE: The 2024 playoffs are finally coming to a head, with the AL and NL pennant-winners now set in stone. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.