Steven Kwan of Cleveland Guardians Does Something He Hasn't Done in Three Years in Loss Tuesday
The Cleveland Guardians lost 7-0 to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night, becoming the latest victim in the Friars' unbeaten start (6-0).
The Guardians, who won the American League Central last year, are now 2-3 on the season. All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan is out to his usual solid start, hitting .368 through five games, but he has done something that he doesn't usually do: Strike out.
Per Kyle Glaser of Talkin' Friars on social media:
Steven Kwan just struck out for the second time tonight. He also struck out twice last night.
This is the first time since Sept. 2022 (his rookie year) that Kwan has had multiple strikeouts in back-to-back games.
One of the best contact artists in the sport, Kwan is a .286 career hitter. He registered a .292 last season while also hitting 14 homers and bringing in 44. He's the catalyst for the Guardians at the top of the lineup and is a major reason why they won the Central last season. He's a one-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glover.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET. Right-hander Ben Lively will take the mound for Cleveland while All-Star Dylan Cease is on the bump for San Diego.
Lively will be making his second start of the year, having filled in for Tanner Bibee on Opening Day. Bibee went down with illness before the start.
Cease, 29, went 14-11 last year with a 3.47 ERA over 33 starts.
