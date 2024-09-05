Tampa Bay Rays Designate Veteran Backup Catcher Alex Jackson For Assignment
The Tampa Bay Rays have designated catcher Alex Jackson for assignment, the team announced Thursday morning.
Jackson, 28, had not appeared in a game since Aug. 30. The Rays selected catcher Logan Driscoll's contract when rosters expanded on Sept. 1, and he immediately took over as Ben Rortvedt's primary backup.
Rortvedt leads all Tampa Bay catchers with 74 starts in 2024, while Jackson ranks second with 46. Rene Pinto opened the season in a platoon with Rortvedt behind the plate, making 15 starts before Jackson was called up and took over his job on May 3.
The Rays removed Jackson from their 40-man roster alongside left-handed pitcher Tyler Alexander, who was optioned to Triple-A Durham. Left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery and infielder Austin Shenton were called up from Triple-A to fill out the roster in their place.
Jackson, a former Seattle Mariners first round pick, broke into the big leagues with the Atlanta Braves in 2019. He spent parts of 2021 and 2022 with the Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers, but he didn't appear in any MLB games in 2023.
In 58 appearances with the Rays this season, Jackson hit .122 with three home runs, 12 RBI, a .439 OPS and -0.3 WAR. He did record a 0.5 defensive WAR and three defensive runs saved, though, so Tampa Bay could be in for a defensive downgrade behind the plate down the stretch.
Of course, the playoffs are all but out of reach for the Rays, who are 6.0 games back of the final AL Wild Card spot at 69-70. FanGraphs gives Tampa Bay a mere 2.3% chance of reaching the postseason, meaning their five-year streak of making the playoffs is nearing its end.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.