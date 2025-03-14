Tampa Bay Rays Fans React Bitterly to Team Pulling Out of New Ballpark Deal
On Thursday, after years and months of battling it out, the Tampa Bay Rays announced they won't be building a new ballpark as part of a bigger St. Petersburg revitalization process.
Hurricane Milton in October delayed building and caused excess charges, which the Rays ownership doesn't want to assume. There are now questions about whether or not the Rays will stay in the area, and Major League Baseball has reportedly made overtures for the current group to sell to a group that will invest in the Tampa/St. Petersburg market.
Rays fans, beaten down by years of ballpark talk, predictably reacted bitterly on social media.
Thanks for wasting untold amounts of public time & money to negotiate an insanely lopsided, wildly generous deal from an area decimated by hurricanes, only to walk away when you proved to be even more greedy than theoretically possible.
The plan was always to pretend to be all for the deal assuming the City and County wouldn’t come through and he could blame them (still blaming them for two massive hurricanes) and make them the bad guy when they move. Now the bluff has been called and they don’t have their share of the money. Hopefully they will sell the team. MLB sound force it. Worst owner in sports now that Dan Snyder sold the Commanders. Horrible people
Sell the team. I am so burnt out trying to care for this team. I will not purchase any tickets till the team is sold and all this stadium and moving crap is resolved.
Your ownership is a disgrace to die hard fans.
The Rays will spend this season playing at Steinbrenner Field, the Single-A home of the New York Yankees, because of damage sustained by Tropicana Field during Hurricane Milton.
The regular season begins on March 28 against the Colorado Rockies.
Related MLB Stories
GIFT EXCHANGE: Shohei Ohtani's wife isn't joining the Dodgers contingent in Tokyo this year, but she made sure to take care of her friends on the trip. CLICK HERE:
GOOD NEWS ON CY YOUNG: Max Scherzer, a multi-time winner of the Cy Young award, has nothing wrong with his thumb and will be ready to go for Opening Day. CLICK HERE:
GRAPHICAL ERROR: Thanks to a TV broadcast mistake, Casey Mize of the Tigers is now apparently throwing 106 MPH. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.