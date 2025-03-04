Tampa Bay Rays Catcher Ricardo Genovés Trying Out First Base in Spring Training
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — With the Tampa Bay Rays down one in the bottom of the ninth, Ricardo Genovés stepped up and delivered the tying run.
Or so he thought.
As it turned out, Monday's spring training game against the Atlanta Braves was tied when Genovés entered the batter's box. When Genovés slapped an RBI single to left, he won his team the game.
"Everybody just started running at me," Genovés said. "I was like, 'What's happening right now?'"
Genovés, a catcher by trade, had subbed in at first base for the Rays in the top of the seventh inning. He struck out swinging in the bottom of the frame, then made an error in the top of the ninth to help the Braves tie the score.
The 25-year-old made up for that costly blunder with his bat, which is why manager Kevin Cash said he was in the game to begin with.
"Happy that Geno was able to come back with that big hit," Cash said. "We're asking him to play first base to get at-bats, that's not his main position."
Genovés has started 378 games behind the plate in his minor league career, compared to just 43 at first. And yet, he told reporters he is plenty comfortable doing whatever his coaches ask of him in camp.
"Whatever they need (from) me, I'm gonna be there, no matter what," Genovés said. "I can play third – anything. Whatever it takes, whatever it takes. I just want to play, I want to do my best and that's it."
Genovés got his start with the San Francisco Giants, spending eight years in their farm system. He ultimately left to ink a minor league deal with the Rays in 2024, and he enjoyed last season enough to come back for more in 2025.
Splitting time between High-A and Double-A, Genovés hit .243 with a .785 OPS. He hit .218 with a .660 OPS in Triple-A the year before.
While Genovés isn't exactly in the running for a big league roster spot, he is at least making a good impression while catchers Ben Rortvedt and Logan Driscoll are banged up. If his bat proves valuable enough, Genovés' MLB debut could be just over the horizon.
The Rays will return to action Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers.
