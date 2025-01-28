Tampa Bay Rays’ Taj Bradley Shares New Look at Tropicana Field Amid Hurricane Cleanup
The Tampa Bay Rays have found a temporary home in the three-plus months since Hurricane Milton laid waste to Tropicana Field, but there is a lot of work to be done before the club can return to St. Petersburg in 2026.
Rays starting pitcher Taj Bradley was at Tropicana Field on Monday, posting a photo from inside the park on his Instagram story. The remains of the torn-up roof has been removed, leaving the field completely open to the elements.
All of the debris seems to be gone, though, which should simplify the repair process that the City of St. Petersburg has approved funding for. It took jumping through a few political hoops, but it appears there has been tangible progress when it comes to fixing up the 35-year-old park.
Beyond the damage to the roof, the stadium also flooded when Milton made landfall in October.
Bradley, who showed flashes of dominance on the mound in 2024, is under team control through the 2029 season. That means, if everything stays on schedule, he should still be with the team by the time they open their new stadium.
Construction on that new site has taken a back seat to returning Tropicana Field to playable conditions for the time being, but it seems like both projects will eventually be completed.
For the time being, the Rays will be playing their home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field – the New York Yankees' Spring Training facility.
