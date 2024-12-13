Tampa Bay Rays Shortstop Wander Franco Says Career is Not Over as Trial Gets Delayed
On Thursday, we heard that Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco had his trial in the Dominican Republic delayed until next June. The defense tried to get the court to reconsider the delay, but was unsuccessful.
There have been real questions about whether or not Franco will ever play again, but according to ESPN, he's adamant that he will continue his career.
The 23-year-old shortstop said that his career is not over yet, that he wants justice to be done and that "everything is in God's hands."
Franco was a little upset when reporters ask him if his MLB career was over.
"I did not had a career," he said, implying that he still has it. "This is not over."
Franco was put on the MLBs restricted list back in August of 2023 and missed the Rays playoff run that season because of allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor. He is currently on administrative leave, is not being paid, and is not part of the Rays 40-man roster.
Tampa Bay invested the biggest contract in franchise history in Franco, giving him an 11-year deal in 2021. If he's unable to resume playing, that contract could be forfeited. Despite what Franco says, he doesn't appear to be close to getting back on the field, as Major League Baseball has said they are going to let the legal system play out.
The 23-year-old made his debut in 2021 and owns a lifetime .282 average over three seasons. He made the All-Star team in 2023 and hit .281 for the Rays, who won 99 games. He also had 17 homers, 58 RBI and 30 stolen bases.
