Tampa Bay Rays Sign 1st Round MLB Draft Pick Theo Gillen to Full Slot Contract
The Tampa Bay Rays have signed center fielder Theo Gillen to a professional contract, the club announced in a press release Friday evening.
Gillen was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft back on July 14. The Westlake High School (TX) product had been committed to the University of Texas.
According to MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis, Gillen is signing for his full slot value of $4,372,900.
MLB.com had Gillen ranked as the No. 28 overall player in the draft pool this year, as well as No. 20 among position players, No. 7 among high schoolers and No. 5 among high school position players.
Gillen hit .415 with seven home runs, four doubles, six triples, 30 RBI, 38 runs and 29 stolen bases at Westlake this season. Baseball America awarded Gillen First Team High School All-America honors, and he made the All-Central Texas First Team for the second time as well.
The 18-year-old measures in at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds. He suffered a torn labrum and underwent shoulder surgery his sophomore year, and has since dealt with additional knee and groin injuries.
The Rays have now signed 19 of their 21 draft picks from last week.
Lincoln Way East High School (IL) shortstop Tyler Bell went to Tampa Bay in Competitive Balance Round B, but the No. 66 overall pick has yet to ink a contract. The Rays' 20th round selection, Louisville right-handed pitcher Kaleb Corbett, has not signed either.
