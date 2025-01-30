Tampa Bay Rays Youngster Continues to Draw High Praise in Dominican Republic
Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero took the baseball world by storm, launching a game-winning home run in the top of the ninth inning in Game 7 of the LIDOM championship series.
The 21-year-old Caminero, the former top prospect in the sport, turned heads in a big way this winter for his work in the Dominican Republic. But it wasn't just his prodigious power that caught people's attention.
The following quote from Luis Rojas, the general manager of Leones, comes from The Athletic:
“He wants to lead,” Rojas said. “I told (Rays manager) Kevin Cash that. He wants to be in the middle of it.”
That's certainly high praise for such a young player, who has a chance to be the face of the next generation of Rays teams.
Caminero played 43 games for the Rays in 2024, posting a 0.7 WAR. He hit .248 with six homers and 18 RBI. He figures to play a more prominent role in 2025, especially as Wander Franco's legal situation continues to keep him from playing in Major League Baseball.
Having debuted in 2023, Caminero has played in 50 total games for the Rays. He's joined by Jonathan Aranda, Oslevis Basabe, Jose Caballero, Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, Curtis Mead, Christopher Morel, Richie Palacios and Taylor Walls as infielders on the 40-man roster.
The Rays also just signed veteran infielder Ha-seong Kim to a two-year deal, though he's going to be out until least May with a shoulder injury.
The Rays report to spring training in just under two weeks.
