There’s a less-than-charitable view that the vast majority of this year’s free agents could be considered bargain signings—meaning, in the parlance of a shopping spree, there aren’t that many that qualify as luxury items. Due to some combination of age, injury history and less-than-sterling track record, this year’s class is widely viewed as an underwhelming one.

Consider that, on our own Big Board , my colleague Will Laws and I forecasted just six players to receive contracts totaling $100 million or more. Of those six, we predicted just two—Tarik Skubal ($410 million) and Seiya Suzuki ($115 million)—to receive a deal eclipsing $105 million. We also anticipate only 15 deals to top the $50 million mark.

Of course, our predictions are not gospel (when it comes to prognosticators, we’re closer to old-school weathermen than Nostradamus). But they’re more or less in line with general industry forecasts, which seem aligned in their relatively ho-hum opinion of this year’s class. The previous five free agency classes produced 37 contracts of at least $100 million (an average of 7.4 per year) and 77 deals totaling $50 million or more (15.4 per year).

Year $100M+ $50M+ 2026 9 13 2025 5 15 2024 4 11 2023 9 19 2022 10 19

The last five years have also seen 12 contracts of at least $200 million, and aside from Skubal, no other free agent is expected to come close to that mark. The scarcity at the top will enable some players who might otherwise not be considered marquee acquisitions to cash in on a weak market (consider Dustin May, whose 4.82 ERA over the past two seasons helped net him a three-year, $52.5 million deal from the White Sox ). But it should also free up a larger group of teams to pursue a bigger portion of the available players.

For clubs that are looking to score on potentially premium signings without breaking the bank, I’ve highlighted four free agents who I believe could be undervalued by the market at large.

SP Kris Bubic

Age: 29 | Former team: Dodgers/Royals

It took Bubic a while to find his footing at the big league level, but he finally did in 2025. He posted a 2.48 ERA through 18 starts in the first half to earn a spot on the All-Star team, but managed just two more starts before ending his season with a rotator cuff injury. Elbow and shoulder injuries limited him to just 55 innings last season with the Royals and Dodgers, though he finished the season healthy, pitching out of the bullpen for Los Angeles in the playoffs.

Across those two injury-shortened years, the lefthander managed a 2.94 ERA, which ranks 16th among pitchers who logged at least 170 innings during that span. That puts him ahead of names like Nathan Eovaldi, Garrett Crochet and Chase Burns, as well as fellow 2027 free agents Trevor Rogers and Michael King. Bubic doesn’t have overpowering stuff, with a fastball that sits at 92 mph, but he neutralizes right-handed hitters with an elite changeup and attacks lefties with a sweeper that generates whiffs at a 30% clip. On a per-inning basis, few starters on the open market can match his ceiling.

Bubic’s recent medical history calls into serious question how many innings his new team can expect from him, or even if he can manage a starter’s workload in the medium-term. But even if he eventually moves into a multi-inning relief role, he has the ability to make a high impact. Whichever path he takes will be dependent upon the needs of the club that signs him, but I’d expect him to produce as long as he’s on the mound.

Pete Fairbanks didn’t pitch to the best of his abilities in Miami. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RP Pete Fairbanks

Age: 33 | Former team: Marlins

A year ago, Fairbanks signed the sixth-biggest contract for a relief pitcher by AAV, making $13 million on a one-year deal with the Marlins. Unfortunately for Miami, he did not live up to it, posting a 6.31 ERA in 46 appearances. After spending most of his career as a two-pitch pitcher with the Rays, Fairbanks incorporated the cutter more in 2026 to mixed (at best) results. It missed bats (34.9% whiff rate), but it also got hit hard, and he couldn’t command it worth a lick.

Just look at this heat map:

Baseball Savant

Despite all of his 2026 issues, Fairbanks still has elite stuff, with a 123 Stuff+ that ranked seventh among relief pitchers with at least 40 innings. He had a 31.1% strikeout rate but saw his walk rate balloon to 11.1%, his highest in the last six years. He also saw his groundball rate shrink to a bizarrely low 24.0% after his previous career mark was 45.5%.

All of this appears ripe for some positive regression, and a simplified pitching plan that scraps the cutter should have him producing more like his usual self. Fairbanks put up a 2.87 ERA and 30.2% strikeout rate from 2020–25, and given how he’s been able to retain his velocity and stuff, there’s good reason to believe that pitcher is still in there somewhere.

1B Nathaniel Lowe

Age: 31 | Former team: Guardians/Reds

From 2021–24, Lowe averaged 644 plate appearances and 2.7 fWAR per season. He logged a 124 wRC+ during that span, ranking ninth among qualified first baseman, sandwiched between Pete Alonso (128) and Josh Naylor (117). His production fell off a cliff in ’25, though, as he hit just .228/.307/.381, and he’s spent the past two years with four different teams.

But there’s evidence that Lowe has the makings of a full-on bounce-back in 2027. He laid the foundation with his performance this season, producing a 107 wRC+ and 17 homers in 126 games. That might not look like much on the surface for a corner infielder, but he was able to add nearly two full ticks to his bat speed, averaging 74.4 mph per swing, putting him in the 77th percentile among all hitters. That added bat speed helped him rap out more extra-base hits and post a .191 ISO, his highest since becoming an everyday player. In addition, Lowe has maintained a strong plate approach his entire career. His zone swing-minus-chase rate (the difference between how often a player swings at strikes and chases at pitches out of the zone) is 42.3%. Lowe took a step backward in that regard last season, down to 38.1%, but that was still comfortably above the league average (35.0%).

For a roster with at-bats to spare for a first base/DH type, the left-handed hitting Lowe would make for a great strong side platoon partner and, given that last year’s contract netted him a mere $1.75 million, he should be well within the price range of every team.

Patrick Sandoval was on the shelf for more than two years while recovering from Tommy John surgery. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SP Patrick Sandoval

Age: 30 | Former team: Red Sox

It took Sandoval just over two years to make it back to a big-league mound after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2024, and when he finally returned in July, he was essentially the exact same pitcher he was before:

Year IP K% BB% ERA FIP 2024 (pre-TJ) 79 2/3 22.9% 9.9% 5.08 3.87 2026 70 1/3 22.7% 10.0% 5.12 3.77

The lefthander more or less regained his velocity and command of all his pitches, and put up numbers that should have teams confident in his health going forward. Most importantly, his changeup remained his most effective pitch, generating a whiff rate just shy of 40%.

In the three seasons before his surgery, Sandoval posted a 3.53 ERA and 22.6% strikeout rate over 380 ⅓ innings. He just turned 30, so a team with confidence in their pitching strategy could view Sandoval as a free agent with relatively high room for growth. It’s not inconceivable to expect 120 innings or so of an ERA in the low 4.00 range, which would be solid production for the modest one-year deal he’s likely to land.