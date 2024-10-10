Bob Costas Puts Kansas City Royals First Baseman Yuli Guerriel on Blast After Error
Yuli Gurriel has played more games at the big league level than any other first baseman still in the playoffs.
Still, the Kansas CIty Royals veteran made an error on a routine play Wednesday night.
Gurriel's Royals trailed the New York Yankees 3-2 with one down in the top of the ninth inning of Game 3 of the ALDS. Relief pitcher Michael Lorenzen got Juan Soto to chop a grounder to second, seemingly getting Kansas City one out closer to the bottom of the frame, but the play didn't go as planned.
Michael Massey fielded the ball and delivered a low throw to Gurriel, who squeezed it right out of his glove as Soto reached safely.
In case the error itself wasn't bad enough, TBS play-by-play announcer Bob Costas roasted Gurriel with a brutal call.
"The throw is dropped at first base by Gurriel," Costas exclaimed. "Gurriel has played an excellent first base in this series, and then drops one that your 10-year-old playing catch in the backyard would've caught."
When color analyst Ron Darling started to describe what happened during the slow-motion replay, Costas spoke over him and repeatedly said "Oops!" as Gurriel's error was shown.
Costas has come under plenty of criticism for his numerous spotty calls throughout the ALDS, routinely getting accused of butchering key moments, overreacting to fly outs and generally favoring the Yankees.
Gurriel's error led to another odd moment for Costas over the airwaves this week, even if it didn't end up costing the Royals a run. Regardless, New York held on to win 3-2, going up 2-1 in the series.
After going 1-for-7 in the AL Wild Card Series against the Baltimore Orioles, Gurriel has gone 3-for-10 with a double and two walks so far in the ALDS against the Yankees. He is now a .265 hitter with a .705 OPS in his postseason career.
Gurriel won World Series rings with the Houston Astros in 2017 and 2022, on top of earning a batting title and Gold Glove in 2021. He has racked up 16 defensive runs saved at first base in the regular season for his career, and had made just four errors on 690 chances in the postseason prior to Wednesday.
The 40-year-old Cuban veteran will try to help the Royals extend the ALDS when Game 4 gets underway Thursday night at 8:08 p.m. ET.
