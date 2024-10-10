MLB Fans Roasted Bob Costas After Multiple Bad Calls During Royals-Yankees
As the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals battled during the ALDS, Bob Costas babbled on in the TBS broadcast booth.
Sometimes, he was on topic. Other times, he rambled on about absolutely anything and everything. At one point, he even began quoting Mark Twain.
It wasn't an enjoyable experience for fans, and one moment in particular drew the ire of viewers, regardless of what team they supported. Costas completely botched a call on a play during the eighth inning, in which Vinnie Pasquantino hit a soft line drive that was caught just past the infield dirt by Anthony Volpe. His call made it seem like much, much more.
"Line drive base hit to center field. It was smothered out there... I don't know if it was caught. Oh my gosh. What a play," said Costas, leaving fans utterly perplexed as to what he was saying.
Definitely a questionable level of excitement for the second out of the inning. That wasn't the only mistake call he'd made, either.
The slumping Aaron Judge hit a fly ball to deep left field, though it didn't quite reach the warning track. Costas's overexcited call made it seem as if Judge had parked a no-doubter in the left field seats, only to leave Yankees fans disappointed when it was caught for a routine out.
Baseball fans didn't hesitate to rip Costas for his performance in the booth throughout the series, making their opinions heard on social media.