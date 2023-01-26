Team Japan, Led by Ohtani, Finalizes Roster for World Baseball Classic
The Japanese National Team has finalized its roster for the 2023 World Baseball Classic
The club will be led by Major Leaguers Shohei Ohtani, Seiya Suzuki, Yu Darvish, Lars Nootbaar and Masataka Yoshida.
Led by Ichiro Suzuki, Japan won the first ever World Baseball Classic in 2006. The Japanese then won the next WBC in 2009, and placed third in the 2013 and 2017 events.
This spring, Japan hopes to win its first World Baseball Classic title in 14 years.
Shawn Spradling has been rounding up the rosters for each country's national team for the 2023 event. Thursday, he tweeted Japan's finalized roster.
Here's a look at Japan's finalized roster, as of Jan. 26:
Starting Lineup
C Yuhei Nakamura
1B Hotaka Yamakawa
2B Shugo Maki
3B Munetaka Murakami
LF Masataka Yoshida
CF Lars Nootbaar
RF Seiya Suzuki
DH Shohei Ohtani
Pitching Rotation
Shohei Ohtani
Yu Darvish
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Roku Sasaki
Bullpen
Atsuki Yuasa
Hiromi Itoh
Hiroto Takahashi
Hiroya Miyagi
Keiji Takahashi
Ryoji Kuribayashi
Shosei Togo
Shota Imanagra
Taisei Ota
Yuki Matsui
Yuki Udagawa
Bench
Takumi Ohshiro
Takuya Kai
Kazuma Okamoto
Takumu Nakano
Tetsuto Yamada
Kensuke Kondoh
Ukyo Shuto
