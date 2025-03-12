Texas Rangers Ace Jacob deGrom Making Major Change in 2025 in Order to Stay Healthy
The Texas Rangers are coming off a third-place finish in the American League West heading into 2025.
It was a disappointing 2024 season for Texas, who had won the World Series in 2023 by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks.
If the Rangers are going to contend in 2025, they'll need a big performance from ace pitcher Jacob deGrom, who missed much of the last two seasons because of a Tommy John surgery in 2023.
According to ESPN, the oft-injured deGrom is making a major change this season in an effort to stay healthy: He will try to reduce his velocity, per a story from Jeff Passan of ESPN.
"I have to look at it like, hey, I can pitch at that velocity [from 2018]," deGrom said. "It is less stress on your body. You get out there and you're throwing pitches at 100 miles an hour for however many pitches it is -- it's a lot of stress. It's something that I'm going to look into -- using it when I need it, backing off and just trusting that I can locate the ball."
According to the article, deGrom averaged 96.0 MPH on his fastball in 2018 and then steadily climbed each successive year, even as injuries mounted.
Now 36, deGrom is an 11-year veteran of the New York Mets and Rangers. One of the best pitchers of the 2000s (when healthy), he's gone 84-57 lifetime with a 2.52 ERA. He is a two-time Cy Young winner, a four-time All-Star, a Rookie of the Year and an ERA champion. He led the National League in strikeouts in 2019 and 2020. He's made just 35 starts over the last four seasons.
The Rangers open the regular season on March 27 at home against the Boston Red Sox.
