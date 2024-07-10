Texas Rangers' Adolis García to Seek Home Run Derby Redemption in His Own Backyard
Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García took part in the Home Run Derby last year and failed to make much of an impact.
Now, García is out for vengeance, looking to fend off the competition and defend his home turf.
García announced Wednesday that he would be participating in the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on July 15. The event will take place at the Rangers' Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, as will the MLB All-Star Game the following day.
Since he caught on with the Rangers in 2021, García has blasted 122 home runs, including the postseason, which ranks ninth in the league. 71 of those homers have come at Globe Life Field, which is more than anyone else in that span.
Seven of the eight spots in the 2024 Home Run Derby field have now been claimed. García joinsKansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm and Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna.
García made his first Home Run Derby appearance in 2023, losing to Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena in the first round. His 17 home runs were the second-fewest by any player in any round that night, only beating out Mookie Betts' 11.
With a new format this time around, though, perhaps García can pick up some more momentum and come closer to contending.
There will no longer be head-to-head quarterfinal matchups. Instead, the top four players from a free-for-all first round will advance to the semis.
García is batting .215 with a .696 OPS and 0.5 WAR through 87 games this season, although he has still recorded 17 home runs, 45 RBI and seven stolen bases. From 2021 to 2023, García hit .246 with a .777 OPS, averaging 32 home runs, 99 RBI, 17 stolen bases and a 3.8 WAR each year.
The 31-year-old is still less than 12 months removed from his second career All-Star appearance, his first career Gold Glove and his first career World Series title. García hit .323 with eight home runs, 22 RBI and an 1.108 OPS last postseason, winning ALCS MVP along the way.
Rubén Sierra and Juan González won the Home Run Derby in 1989 and 1993, respectively, but the Rangers haven't had a winner since. Iván Rodríguez, Alex Rodriguez, Hank Blalock, Mark Teixeira, Josh Hamilton, Nelson Cruz, Prince Fielder, Joey Gallo, Corey Seager and García himself have all tried and failed to take home the crown over the past 25 years.
García could break that cold streak next Monday night, with the support of his home crowd cheering him on.
