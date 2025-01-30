MLB Columnist Proposes Miami Marlins Trade Reliever Andrew Nardi to Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have already taken several steps towards reshaping their bullpen this winter, but they could still have a move or two up their sleeve.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter came up with seven "fresh" trade ideas on Thursday meant to help teams plug holes on their roster ahead of Spring Training. First on his list was a theoretical deal between the Blue Jays and Miami Marlins.
Reuter suggested that Toronto could swing a trade for left-handed reliever Andrew Nardi. The Marlins, on the other hand, would get right-handed pitching prospect Fernando Perez back in return.
Nardi went 3-2 with a 5.07 ERA and 0.2 WAR across 59 appearances in 2024. That was a far cry from his breakout 2023 campaign, when he went 8-1 with a 2.67 ERA and 2.1 WAR in 63 games.
And yet, Nardi's WHIP only climbed from 1.151 to 1.248 year-over-year. His FIP actually improved from 3.60 to 3.33, while his strikeouts per nine innings went from 11.5 to 12.7.
The southpaw doesn't turn 27 years old until August, and he is under team control for four more seasons.
As it stands, 12 of the 13 pitchers projected to make Toronto's Opening Day roster are righties. Bringing in a lefty like Nardi would give their bullpen some much-needed flexibility, even accounting for the other moves the front office has made this offseason.
The Blue Jays re-signed Yimi García in December, five months after trading him to the Seattle Mariners, also picking up Nick Sandlin in the blockbuster Andrés Giménez trade. A month later, they inked All-Star closer Jeff Hoffman to a three-year contract.
Toronto kept its foot on the gas, though, going hard after two more All-Star relievers in Tanner Scott and Carlos Estévez. But after Scott signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Estévez went to the Kansas City Royals, the Blue Jays were left with limited options in free agency.
Parting with Perez – a soon-to-be 21-year-old from Nicaragua – might be worth it to round out their bullpen in 2025, even if he finished last season as the organization's No. 10 prospect.
The Marlins could very easily be willing to take a prospect back for Nardi as their roster overhaul continues. Much has been made of Miami trading away star veterans like Scott, Luis Arraez, Josh Bell and Jesús Luzardo, but they also dealt pre-arbitration slugger Jake Burger to the Texas Rangers for pennies on the dollar in December.
